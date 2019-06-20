If you grew up anywhere near Wilson County you likely knew the Ligon Last name. Herschel Ligon was a D-Day survivor and life-long farmer on the family farm that's been there since the 1700's.
He didn't make many mistakes in his life, but one big one haunted him till the day he died. News 4's Terry Bulger has tonight's Throwback Thursday story.
NEW TECHNOLOGY HAS YET TO INTERFERE WITH THE WAY HERSCHEL LIGON FEEDS HIS PIGS.
HE'S BEEN DOING IT THIS WAY FOR 73 YEARS.. NOW HE JUST BREATHES A LITTLE HARDER.
HE HAS PIGS AND COWS...SHEEP..AND FARM DOGS...BUT STILL HE KNOWS SOMETHING IS MISSING.
"Boy I tell ya the farm ain't gonna be the same without her...I'll tell ya that much."
WHAT'S MISSING IS HIS HORSE...BRILLIANT LADY...A BEAUTIFUL, LOYAL ANIMAL THAT DIED EARLIER THIS MONTH...BRILLIANT LADY IS THE END OF THE LINE.
[0] "When the family came in here they came in on horses...this is the end of 201 years of horse breeding...they continually bred horses this was the last mare of 201 years of horse breeding."
HERSCHEL BURIED HIS HORSE WHERE SHE LIVED HER LIFE ON THE FARM..WITHIN SIGHT OF THE FAMILY CEMETERY.
STILL VERY CLOSE TO NATURE.
IT'S BEEN A TOUGH WEEK FOR THIS TOUGH FARMER...HORSES HAVE BEEN IN HIS LIFE SINCE THE 1ST GRADE.
"You had to pay to ride the school bus in those days...that was in the depression days...we didn't have enough money to ride the school bus so we had to ride horses to school."
BUT HORSE BREEDING WAS NEVER HERSCHEL'S FULL TIME JOB...RUNNING <MAYBE NAT HERSCH YELLING TO BULL HERE>
LONG DAYS AND THE FARM CRISIS KEPT HIS MIND ONLY ON PAYING THE
"And just absolutely forgot to breed her till it was too late...I'd have loved to have got her bred and got some colts...but I just absolutely forgot."
TURNING BACK THE CLOCK WON'T HAPPEN...THE LINE OF HORSES HAS BROKEN...HE STILL HAS PLENTY OF OLD FRIENDS OUT HERE...
"Sheep's coming to see us..."
Herschel was 92 when he died in 2010....that was 20 years after we shot that story.
A Company Commander who led the charge on Utah Beach D-Day 1944
The family farm that started in 1787 still runs in Wilson County...Herschel's son Bill now in charge.
