This Throwback Thursday story takes us back to 1992 for a re-visit to Roger Smith. He worked at the Duck River Electric Company and would read Electrical Meters in the town of Culleoka.
He noticed peach seeds and pits laying on the ground fallen from the Maury County Peach Trees....that's when he started to carve.
The carvings got him to the Smithsonian and the White House.
Watch the story and enjoy Roger's Way!
