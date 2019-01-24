The Newspaper Photos from 50 years ago clearly show how.
The assassination of Dr. King was a ground breaking moment in the Civil Rights Movement.
For Gloria McKissack it was literally a ground shaking moment.
" And I said what is that... I got up it sound like a train or a truck had passed thru had gone by or something."
" And I looked out the window and there was a tank on the ground in front of my apartment, if I opened the window I could have reached out and touched it."
Nashville looked like scenes straight out of Gloria McKissack's TSU History books.
Except this was now her neighborhood.
" As far as I could see I saw troops and tanks it was like a siege the city had been taken over.
Martial Law and 4-thousand troops from the National Guard came to town to keep the peace.
The sites were hard to believe.
Dr.King's assassination was too.
" I just remember being angry, I was not just fearful I was angry.
There were shootings, and protests and set-fires.
That's Gloria there 50 years ago, trying to understand it.
" I was just at a loss, ( maybe cover her here and tighten the bite) "where do we go from here"
Today she just hopes New Nashville learns from this.
" Most people do not know that information, they were not here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.