October is breast cancer awareness month.
It's the most common type of cancer in American women.
Three mid-state women found strength in each other through their battle. They call themselves "the triple threat"
Meghan Pegram, Steffanie Campbell, and Brandi Hill all are under 40 years old. They were diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, and found each other while undergoing treatment.
Breast cancer affects about 7% of women under the age of 40. Triple negative breast cancer tends to be more aggressive.
“It is definitely a unique bond we have. It’s like a sisterhood, it really is,” said Pegram.
They want other women to know the importance of having a solid support system.
“Life after cancer is hard. But the fact we're all still thriving and surviving… You don't live in that darkness forever,” Campbell said.
Some signs and symptoms for women be aware of include any new lump in the breast that is not going away should be a cause for concern.
The best thing you can do is to avoid a delay in seeing your doctor or surgeon if you think something may be wrong or different.
Breast pain is rarely a symptom of cancer, but can be if cancers are advanced.
