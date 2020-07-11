PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Officials with Dollywood said three people were hit by a decoration after it fell at around 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Wilderness Pass area of the park by Mystery Mine according to News4 affiliate WBIR.
They said that it was not a ride-related incident.
The visitors were evaluated at the scene by first responders and paramedics from the Dollywood Safety Department. Then, they were sent to the hospital in an ambulance, in a stable condition.
Officials also said that the park is cooperating with an investigation by the Pigeon Forge Police Department about the incident. They said that the Mystery Mine ride is closed, but most of Dollywood is still open.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
