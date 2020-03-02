News4 has learned from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the scope of the recovery operation for three missing boaters is being reduced. It's being called a search and recovery.
The reduced manpower, is due mostly to the heavy rain and rising water levels, which will make any recovery effort very dangerous. During the past seven days, search crews, have conducted surface and sonar scans on the Tennessee River, and have not turned up anything. News4 spoke with a TWRA officer, who said the three boaters, could not have survived the turbulent water conditions around Pickwick Dam in Hardin County. They were in a twenty foot bass boat, that went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam.
Since last week, crews have searched a fourteen mile stretch of the Tennessee River, with no luck. The three boaters are part of the Obion Central High School fishing team, they were on a fishing tournament at the time. Two fifteen-year old, were accompanied by an adult, who is also the father of one of the boys.
(0) comments
