NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a trooper’s actions after a confrontation outside the State Capitol where the trooper is accused of ripping someone’s mask off.
“You’re not wearing a mask. You’re right up in my face. What the f*** is your friend doing there,” was heard on part of a two-minute video posted on social media by Andrew Golden.
The incident happened Monday night.
Golden went to record a traffic stop by troopers and got into a screaming match with Trooper Harvey Briggs.
Briggs crossed the street and gets in Golden’s face, saying he should be using better language and needs to not interfere with the traffic stop.
At the end of the video, you can see the camera shake, a mask on the ground and the trooper walk away while the man claims Briggs ripped off the mask.
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which includes the THP, has been made aware of the video and will be handling a review of Briggs’ actions.
(0) comments
