PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding out why a person walking along Columbia Highway was struck by vehicles on three different occasions and no one stopped.
THP officials said it happened at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses said they saw the pedestrian being struck by three different vehicles traveling southbound on Columbia Highway.
None of the drivers stopped at the scene.
All kept on traveling southbound.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol needs the public's assistance in identifying the vehicles.
If you have any knowledge or information that might help, call the THP at 615-744-3091.
