PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding out why a person walking along Columbia Highway was struck by vehicles on three different occasions and no one stopped.

THP officials said it happened at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said they saw the pedestrian being struck by three different vehicles traveling southbound on Columbia Highway.

None of the drivers stopped at the scene.

All kept on traveling southbound.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol needs the public's assistance in identifying the vehicles.

If you have any knowledge or information that might help, call the THP at 615-744-3091.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.