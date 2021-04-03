WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to investigate a crash in Mount Juliet that closed the road Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m.
According to a tweet from the Mount Juliet Police, the scene cleared and the road opened back up just after 10:30 a.m.
All lanes are back open. THP is investigating the crash. Our hearts go out to the family & friends of the individual who passed away. https://t.co/rRXraAUuKL— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 3, 2021
One person is said to have died as a result.
News4 has reached out to THP for comment on the investigation.
