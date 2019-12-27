A daring robbery in broad daylight at an oil change and tire store, the manager of the store says the thief took off with sixteen-thousand dollars in new tires. It was all caught on security video
Eighty tires were stored in a steel container, the thief shows up in a blue F-150 pick up, he used bolt cutters to gain access to the tires, then piles on as many tires that will fit in the bed of the truck, not satisfied with the haul, he comes back a second time to steal the rest of the tires, worth about sixteen-thousand dollars.
The manager of the store says the tires were not insured, it's also very difficult to trace stolen tires because they do not have serial numbers.
Franklin police believe the same guy may be responsible for a number of car breakin's in the Franklin area.
