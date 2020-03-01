SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell continues each day with the hard work of the community and investigators.
With hundreds of tips, officials have been busy investigating while others who would like to help are coming together to donate and raise funds for the reward offered for the location of Boswell.
According to NBC affiliate WCYB, Tangles Hair Studio is now raising money to feed officers that have been working around the clock to locate Boswell.
At Pink's Diner, they are giving half of the ice cream sales to increase the reward.
The reward now is more than $61,000 and will continue to grow daily.
