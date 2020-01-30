They’re banned from the classroom and sometimes criminally charged.
And you still pay them.
Metro Schools employees who are under investigation are placed on what’s called administrative leave with pay, which means they are forbidden from working but still getting paid.
News4 Investigates requested two years’ worth of payments in “stay away pay,” but metro schools responded by saying they did not have the ability to track it for all employees.
So News4 Investigates took ten high-profile cases of employees under investigation to get a glimpse into what it cost.
According to metro schools, the ten employees were paid roughly $47,000 in “stay-away pay,” which is equivalent to the salary of a metro teacher for an entire year.
“I understand the fact of taxpayer dollars spent on people not working but we have to balance that with the safety of the students,” said Sean Braisted, metro school’s spokesman.
The reason for administrative leave with pay is obvious: the investigation is still ongoing and when an employee is officially suspended, it means their pay and benefits are cancelled.
But News4 Investigates confirmed an employee in 2018 was placed on administrative leave with pay for half a year.
In another case, a metro employee was paid nearly ten thousand dollars for not working for a month.
“There was one case where someone was paid $10,000 for not working. Those are the cases that make people think - is this system working?” asked News4 Investigates.
“That was a situation where there was an allegation and it had to be fully investigated and it took a while for the investigative findings to come back,” Braisted said.
Braisted said it was cases like the employee out on a six-months that made the district revisit their policy six months ago.
It was then that the district decided to now limit, in most cases, administrative leave with pay to ten days.
After that, the employee is suspended without pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.