Veterans Day stories aren't ONLY about TOUGH MEN AND WOMEN going to a foreign land to fight for their country.
Instead, we have a sweet one tonight involving a dessert filled bakery in Franklin and a couple in love.
News 4's Terry Bulger tells us more.
Veteran Day stories don't usually involve cookies and cupcakes but this one does.
Downtown Franklin prides itself on life at a slower pace, just not the case inside here.
<< nat get me inside quick>>
7 women on the go with dough.
Constantly bumping into each other in this tiny bakery.
" We no longer say I'm sorry we'd be saying sorry all day long."
Elena Vaughn owns the place, stitching up baseball cookies and other confection concoctions.
" Some days we'll have 3 wedding cakes stacked up here."
It all happens with Military Precision.
" She's the Cake Girl, I'm the cookie girl, everyone has their duties."
But like the Military getting here was a long slow drive.
" I was married to a Military Man and so it wasn't possible...."
( marriage pic)
That's her husband Jeff...who dreamed of being tough guy John Wayne...but wasn't.
<< Bite 2:01>> Tape 2
"Uh maybe not."
<< Bite 1:47>>
" No I was on the Debate team in High School, Yah."
Still he joined the Marines, spent time in 22 countries including Iraq.
" The first time I got shot at in a helicopter when tracers were coming."
Huh, that's what tracers look like when they're coming at ya..."
<< shot at 13:30 tape 1>>
Now it's a whole different fire and fury....Creme Brulet Cookies and wife Elena ( A-Lay Na) pulling the sweet trigger.
" Actually this has been a life long dream."
A dream come true the day Jeff retired.
" He says alright it's your turn."
" He was gonna support me like I supported him"
3 years now and Triple Crown Bakery is thriving.
Pastries and Patience.
" It all worked out the way it was supposed to work out."
" I own a Bakery, I'm living out my Dream ( may be able to tighten this)
" I just have to pinch myself and say, You're doing it Girl.
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.