Blood plasma, is fast becoming a valuable tool to treat the COVID19, doctors are using plasma from recovered COVID patients, giving it to those critically ill with the virus.
Country music, songwriter/producer, Stokes Neilson, contracted COVID in March, he has fully recovered from the virus. The ant--bodies in have shown promise in attacking the virus in seriously ill patients. Stokes is donating his plasma in honor of Joe Diffie, who died from complications from it.
"So many of us in the country music industry, who knew how great he was, were mentored by him, coming up in the industry," said Neilson.
Stokes, is the first recovering COVID patient in the Midstate, donating his plasma.
"It's crucial, for people to know, that if you are a survivor, and cleared, you need to get in touch with your local health authorities, to donate your plasma," said Neilson.
Now his mission, is to reach out to other recovered COVID patients, to donate their plasma, it's one of the few weapons out there, right now, to attack the virus.
