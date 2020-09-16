NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Daily Wire, a conservative media company started by Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing and Caleb Robinson, plans to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville, according to Deadline.
Ben Shapiro, the editor emeritus of The Daily Wire, tweeted the company was moving from California to Nashville.
"We've been asked over and over and over again when we would leave California. The answer: now. See you in Nashville, gang!" Shapiro tweeted.
We've been asked over and over and over again when we would leave California. The answer: now. See you in Nashville, gang! https://t.co/CP0ZErmSEM— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 16, 2020
According to Deadline, the publisher's 75 employees based in Los Angeles are being given until Oct. 1 to decide whether to make the move. Boering, the co-CEO with Robinson, said it looked like 80% would make the move.
Boreing said the company's plans to move are also political. He blamed city leadership for failing to address the ongoing urban problems, and also cited the state's high income taxes.
“The dream of California and the weather were enough to draw us all here and keep us here, even when it was hard,” Boreing told Deadline. “But it’s hubris to think you can keep making it worse and worse for people and that somehow the idea of temperate winters will be enough to make them stay forever.”
The site has grown substantially since its launch in 2015, and was the top publisher on Facebook in July, according to Newswhip. The Ben Shapiro Show has ranked in the top ten podcasts this year, according to Podtrac.
Boreing told Deadline that he plans to move in November, and much of the staff will follow after that.
The Daily Wire has been headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.