The ever changing landscape of downtown Nashville is just months away from showing off one of it's biggest changes.
The 5th and Broadway site will be open for business this spring and this summer.
News 4's Terry Bulger brings us the latest.
It's coming and it's coming soon.
Fifth and Broadway has always been an important iconic street address for downtown Nashville.
Now it's a Name Brand.
The 5th and Broadway Project opens this spring and this summer.
The construction crews on schedule to make that happen
It's another game changer for the city.
<<< nat snd >>
All of this one of the largest single mixed use developments in Nashville's history.
That means apartments, restaurants, shops and offices all next to each other.
You could live here, work here, shop here, then eat here, and never walk more than one block.
This area where all those workers are, will be a walk thru, no traffic, no cars, sort of mini mall....with shops and places to eat.
That's on 5th behind the Ryman Auditorium.
Project designers say it'll all tie Nashville's downtown together, 6 acres of New in the spot, the Old Convention Center sat.
If you choose to live here, no need to have a car.
If you want to visit just hope with 2-thousand new parking spaces available, you can still find a spot.
Terry Bulger News 4.
Here are some of the latest vendors added to the Project
Ariat
REVV
Nash Collection
Jeni’s Ice Cream
Cava Mezze Grill
Boqueria
Sam Fox Restaurants
Eddie V’s
Slim & Huskies
Shake Shack
Hattie B’s
Assembly Food Hall (includes many food spots such as Prince’s Hot Chicken, DeSano Pizzaria, NoBaked Cookie Dough, etc.)
