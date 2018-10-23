Just weeks away from the Midterms, folks say numerous text messages from both parties are cramping their style.
We all know, in 2018 texting is how most of us communicate... But many say this is overkill.
People say they're getting text messages addressing them by a specific name, or acting like they've been texting back and forth already.
Barbara and Jacqueline Tempkins just finished early voting. But, not before their phones got inundated with texts.
“It's a little aggressive. Telling you to please come on and vote and vote for us,” Barbara said.
Jacqueline says she got a campaign text message sent to her phone that got her name wrong. “My name is not Barbara! That's my mom's name, and I got this text message.”
The messages are conversational. Some say, "The last time we talked, you said you were planning to vote for...”
And so on.
Barbara says she’s never talked with anyone from the respective camps about who she was planning to vote for.
“I’ve been getting them for weeks! I get text messages daily and phone calls, robo-calls. It drives me crazy! She said. “You're busy, you're getting these text messages. I'm not going to answer them. So, I’m going to delete them constantly.”
“I get annoyed when it tells you who to vote for.”
The hope is, for people to at least glance at the message, and consider it before deleting it. For those who respond, a real conversation might be the result.
Barbara thinks these texts may sway undecided voters.
“For somebody who's set, I don't think it makes any difference. Then it becomes annoying.
News4 political analyst Kent Syler says, with high stakes contests on the ballot, Tennessee campaign spending is shattering records. As Election Day nears, voters should expect candidates to use every available means to contact them.
