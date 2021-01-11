NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before the Titans took on the Ravens at home Sunday, the team paid tribute to some of our city's heroes. 

The Nashville Six, the six police officers credited with evacuating the area of the bombing on Christmas morning, were honored as the team's 12th Titan. 

Sergeant Timothy Miller raised the sword as the home crowd cheered on the six officers. 

The other officers include Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, James Wells and Amanda Topping. 

