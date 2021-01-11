NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before the Titans took on the Ravens at home Sunday, the team paid tribute to some of our city's heroes.
Sgt Timothy Miller, representing the "Nashville 6" police officers, leads the 12th Titan sword ceremony just before kickoff at today's @Titans playoff game. pic.twitter.com/PyUWHRwpoo— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 10, 2021
The Nashville Six, the six police officers credited with evacuating the area of the bombing on Christmas morning, were honored as the team's 12th Titan.
Sergeant Timothy Miller raised the sword as the home crowd cheered on the six officers.
Thank you to our honorary 12th Titan, the brave Christmas Day first responders. ✊🏽💙#BALvsTEN | #SuperWildCard pic.twitter.com/YaBE8o3GHE— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 10, 2021
The other officers include Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, James Wells and Amanda Topping.
