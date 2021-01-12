NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee boasts some of the most beautiful natural areas in the country, and they may have helped the state economy through the pandemic.
Thank you to all the creators who brought our social accounts to life this year. You showed us that there is so much beauty to be found even during the hardest times. Here's to new adventures at #tnstateparks in 2021!— TN State Parks (@TennStateParks) December 31, 2020
📸: Follow us on Instagram @tennesseestateparks pic.twitter.com/jUTeBkTaCq
The Tennessee State Parks system says they had a nearly $2 billion impact on the state economy in 2020 and welcomed nearly 35 million visitors looking for a safe way to get out of lockdown.
The parks also saw historic highs in campsite reservations, recording four of the top ten months ever.
