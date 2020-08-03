NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Fair won't happen in-person this year, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop.
Today registration begins for seven virtual competitions the fair will still host despite cancelling the fair amid the pandemic.
We're excited to announce our 2020 Virtual Fair Competition categories! Entries open Aug. 3! See the full list of categories here: https://t.co/rki0pBG2gL pic.twitter.com/xwmJ9Q0zov— Tennessee State Fair (@TNStateFair) July 27, 2020
The seven categories for competition include:
- A virtual 5k
- An animal noises competition
- A banjo contest
- An ice cream-eating contest
- A kids coloring book competition
- A digital photography competition
- A funniest pet trick video contest
Participants can register for the virtual competitions by clicking here: https://tnstatefair.org/2020-virtual-competitions/
