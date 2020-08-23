NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign has announced the list of speakers that will be featured during this week's Republican National Convention.
On the list of 70 people scheduled to speak, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will take the stage during night three.
Honored to speak at the @GOPConvention. We must send President @realDonaldTrump & Vice President @Mike_Pence back for #FourMoreYears 🇺🇸— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) August 23, 2020
Senator Blackburn will be following Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence Wednesday night.
A full schedule can be found here on the official Donald J. Trump website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.