NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee is putting out the call for people to run the polls on Election Day, and there's no better day to do it than' National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.'
Tomorrow is National Poll Official Recruitment Day. State and county election officials are seeking more poll officials to help run a safe and secure election on Nov. 3. Will you step up and serve your community? Apply now at https://t.co/7lm9DndBV1. #GoVoteTN #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/yxNAbrnSWp— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) August 31, 2020
In order to work at the polls in your community, you must be at least 16 years old, must be able to read and write in English and cannot be a candidate or a close relative of a candidate.
For more information on applying to be a polling official, click our News Links tab below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.