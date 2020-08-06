A year after her death, Gov. Bill Lee has announced Deborah Johnson will be honored.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friday marks one day since Tennessee Department of Correction officer Deborah Johnson's death.

According to Gov. Bill Lee, the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville will be renamed the Deborah Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Johnson was killed in 2019 at her home at the hands of inmate Curtis Watson.

Before her murder, she served 38 years in the Department of Correction.

"While we continue to mourn the loss of Deborah, today with this executive order we honor her life and her legacy," the governor said. 

The Department of Correction will hold a moment of silence Friday at 8:10 a.m. to commemorate her death. 

