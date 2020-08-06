NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friday marks one day since Tennessee Department of Correction officer Deborah Johnson's death.
According to Gov. Bill Lee, the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville will be renamed the Deborah Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Johnson was killed in 2019 at her home at the hands of inmate Curtis Watson.
Before her murder, she served 38 years in the Department of Correction.
"While we continue to mourn the loss of Deborah, today with this executive order we honor her life and her legacy," the governor said.
The Department of Correction will hold a moment of silence Friday at 8:10 a.m. to commemorate her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.