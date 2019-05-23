PROGRESS IS SOMETHING YOU'LL FIND ALL OVER TENNESSEE THESE DAYS... AND NOT JUST IN DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE.
BUT THE OUT WITH THE OLD IN WITH THE NEW ATTITUDE DOES HAVE A DOWNSIDE IN THE THINGS WE SOMETIMES LOSE.
TERRY BULGER HAS AN EXAMPLE FROM PORT ROYAL IN TONIGHT'S THROWBACK THURSDAY.
Strip Malls are fine, that's the reality of Tennessee in 2019....you just done't get the character or characters like we use to.
( Script from 1992)
<NAT SND WELCOME YA'LL SHOT>
AT H.B. PLUMMER'S STORE THE CUSTOMER IS WANTED NOT SIMPLY FOR HIS MONEY...BUT FOR HIS COMPANY.
H.B. HAS THINGS TO SELL..BUT MOSTLY HE HAS THINGS TO SHOW OFF.
<whistle sounds better on chan.2> <BITE B-ROLLED 2:47:10 T1>
"You use it to get your wife out of bed in the morning or your husband."
"That usually will get her..ha ha."
HIS STORE IS FILLED WITH THINGS YOU WON'T FIND AT THE CORNER CONVENIENCE SHOP...IT IS FILLED WITH LAUGHS AND WITH WIT.
"This is a 3 piece chicken dinner..."
"3 Pieces of Corn...
"That gets tired laying in the same place all the time."
"Can you get a picture of that little fella he just sits up there by himself he feels lonesome.. yah he'll just keep rockin."
MOST EVERYTHING FOR SALE H.B. HAS MADE...FROM STICKS AND STONES...AND OTHER PIECES OF NATURE...HIS MONTHLY OVERHEAD IS 14 DOLLARS...24 IN THE WINTER WHEN HE NEEDS TO BUY COAL.
A SMALL PRICE THAT HELPS SATISFY HIM AND HIS VISITORS.
"So we're not tied down...we're pretty well pleased with our lifestyle we enjoy the people...we get a kick out of 'em."
HIS WIFE MILDRED HAS HEARD THE STORIES OVER AND OVER...SHE IS QUITE FAMILIAR WITH H.B. AND HIS DANCING MAN.
"Inky dinky....she lays eggs for the railroad man...."
"Let's go Wilbur his name's Wilbur."
H.B.'S TOYS AND GAMES ARE ALL SIMPLE...ALL INEXPENSIVE...HIS LIFE HAS HAD THE SAME QUALITIES...THESE DAYS HE GETS MOST OF HIS JOY SHOWING OFF HIS COUNTRY STYLE FOR CITY FOLKS.
"They're the nicest people in the world..we ever deal with...never had any problems...nobody ever left here mad...we visit with 'em and its interesting...every person is new."
H.B. PLUMMER WON'T GET MAD IF YOU LEAVE HIS STORE WITHOUT A PURCHASE...THE BOTTOM LINE HERE ISN'T SELLING...IT'S ENTERTAINING.
Tag- : I tried to find any remaining member sof HB's Family, but had no luck if you think you can help...email me at tbulger@wsmv.com....thanks....Terry Bulger News 4.
