Apparently, people in Tennessee, aren't moving around enough, the Centers for Disease Control says the Volunteer State, is at the top of the list as the laziest state in the country.
The CDC says fifteen-percent of Americans aren't physically active, but the news is even worse for Tennessee, where twenty-eight percent of adults, answered no to this question the CDC asked.
'Do you participate in any physical activity or exercise's such as running or walking'?
Tennessee wasn't alone, most of the South, came in at the top of the inactive list of states, including Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi.
The numbers are troubling for the State Department of Health,who haven seen the number of inactive people spike yearly, Leslie Meehan, Director of Primary Prevention says the health department is working to make walking and running areas more accessible to the public in Tennessee.
"We know that physical activity is tied to our mental, physical, and emotional health, when we see community festivals, located next to farmers markets, all of a sudden there is a vibrancy, people are out and about walking and talking, without even realizing they are getting exercise," said Meehan.
The CDC recommends you get one-hundred-fifty minutes of physical activity every week, if that sound like a lot, start your regime a little at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.