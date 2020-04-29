Tennessee legislative staffers to stop working from home

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee's legislative staffers are being called back to work in Nashville after spending nearly six weeks working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Staffers are being asked to return to Cordell Hull, the state's legislative office building, starting May 4.
The Republican-dominant Legislature is scheduled to return June 1 after abruptly recessing in March because of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers passed a drastically reduced spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year in anticipation of potential shortfalls, but they may need to tweak it further.
