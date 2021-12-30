Tennessee Justice Center reports high numbers of COVID-19 amongst inmates Posted 55 min ago Posted 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top 4 Headlines New law will require domestic violence training for TN beauty professionals New law will require domestic violence training for TN beauty professionals Music City Bowl nearing sell-out despite Omicron surge Music City Bowl nearing sell-out despite Omicron surge Organizers for Nashville's Music Note Drop prepping for potential weather issues on NYE Organizers for Nashville's Music Note Drop prepping for potential weather issues on NYE MNPD: Madison home targeted in separate shootings, one man injured MNPD: Madison home targeted in separate shootings, one man injured Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve Lucas Sellem, Gray News staff Updated Dec 27, 2021 CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer Updated Dec 27, 2021 17-year-old charged in single-car crash that killed his father Torrence Banks Updated Dec 27, 2021 Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site Associated Press Updated Dec 28, 2021 Frustrations mount as Omicron surges in Nashville Courtney Allen Updated Dec 28, 2021 Nursing home calls 911 for help Christmas morning because of staff shortage By Michael Abeyta Updated Dec 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.