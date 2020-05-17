The third Tennessee Freedom Rally was held in downtown Nashville today.
The group protested against the regulations Tennessee Governor Lee and Nashville Mayor Cooper have put in place due to COVID-19.
News4 spoke to organizer Kimberly Edwards about why they decided to host another rally.
“Basically, we’re here in between the capital and the health department to say look, we see you, we know that these bureaucratic committees are influencing policy, but it’s time for you to lay down your power,” Edwards said. “It’s time for the shut down the end, it’s time for our constitutional rights to be the number one priority.”
Edwards believes every regulation should be a choice for each individual person.
“I would like for the executive orders to be rescinded, and for this just to be guidelines only from now on,” she said.
There were speakers and musicians at the event. The speakers included doctors and attorneys.
“I’m not sitting here thinking that there’s no virus and that everybody’s all free and safe,” Edwards said. “I’m saying that everybody needs to be able to make a calculated decision about that.”
