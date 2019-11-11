TDOT crews are on standby ready to salt the roads overnight, as the temperature begins to dip, and the rain changes over to snow and sleet. TDOT is most concerned about bridges and over passes, these are the area's that will freeze first.
Crews began treating overpasses as early as Friday, the truck plows are ready to go, if and when they are needed, road crews are checking in early to be ready to hit the interstates when they are needed.
People are preparing as best they can for the Midstate's first sting of cold weather. Kim Aldridge of Ace Hardware on Charlotte Pike,say folks are buying items to protect their homes from the bitterly cold temperatures ,expected to drop into the teens.
"Mostly this morning, people are coming in, and they are wanting to protect their outdoor faucets from freezing, we are getting a lot of customers who need outdoor faucet covers, they also want to protect their foundation pipes that are running underneath the home, with foundation vent covers," said Aldridge.
Metro Davidson County schools are keeping a close watch on the forecast, a team of people are monitoring the weather hour by hour during the overnight hours, to decide if classes will be cancelled, and it's all based on road conditions. Olivia Brown a spokeswoman for the school system says, when they make the decision to cancel classes, they try to do it as early as possible
"If we do make it the night before, we try to make it before ten o' clock, otherwise, we make it in the morning, as early as we can, around five in the morning" said Brown.
