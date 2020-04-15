NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee has ended months of work establishing rules for an online-only sports betting law that passed last year and has yet to see its first wager.
The Tennessee Lottery board's vote Wednesday was conducted via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The format highlighted an even bigger question: Will there be any games to bet on once sportsbooks are ready? There still isn't a clear picture of when pro and college sports could restart due to the global pandemic.
Tennessee's sports betting timeline isn't set in stone, either. Sports betting operators and other vendors now need to undergo a licensing application process.
