NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After months of being cooped up indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Tennesseans took the warm November weather as a gift.
This weekend was an unusually busy one for parks and hiking trails in our state.
November felt more like September, and the added perk of getting away from election and pandemic stress drove Tennesseans outside.
"It's just wonderful. I wish that I could just stay out here for the rest of the day and just take a break from everything that's being going on from politics, from shootings from just everything," one woman said.
The increased traffic to the parks isn't new.
While many trees are dropping their leaves, fall colors can still be spotted throughout the park, especially at low elevations. While enjoying this autumn splendor, please keep in mind that congestion is heaviest on the weekends, so plan ahead!— GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) November 6, 2020
Photos by Gail Patton & NPS staff. pic.twitter.com/YZa7vOid2g
During the summer Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw huge turnout.
