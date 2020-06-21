NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessean newspaper has issued an apology and launched an investigation after an ad ran in their Sunday edition they say goes against their long-established standards.
The ad, which featured a declaration of an impending nuclear attack in Nashville by Islam, was ordered to be pulled from any future editions by sales executives and an investigation has been launched.
This ad follows another "end of time" ad that ran in the June 17, 2020 edition which did not mention Islam.
The President of Marketing Solutions and Chief Revenue Officer for Gannett, parent company of The Tennessean, Kevin Gentzel, took to Twitter after the ad had been published and distributed:
Two ads ran this week in the Tennessean that clearly violate our advertising standards. We strongly condemn the message and apologize to our readers. We are immediately investigating to determine how this could have happened:https://t.co/d6tBk6epOv— Kevin Gentzel (@KevGentzel) June 21, 2020
The VP of news also issued a statement Tweeted out by a Tennessean Reporter calling the ad "Horrific.":
We don’t support the ad and it should never have been published. See statement from the VP of news @Tennessean https://t.co/wtVTqhIRLE pic.twitter.com/V8fTn6VMVC— Duane Gang (@duanegang) June 21, 2020
News4 has reached out to the Tennessean for comment and has not gotten a response at this time.
