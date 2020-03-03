NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the Mid-State, leaving large paths of destruction notably in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) says it has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) where state emergency officials are ready to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has also been activated.
The State of Tennessee has declared a State of Emergency and the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed multiple fatalities. Officials say the fatalities are in Putnam, Benton, Wilson and Davidson counties.
Mount Juliet Police said two people were killed in the city and another person is missing from the impact area.
Putnam County reports four people have been killed there.
The SEOC is under the guidance of Gov. Bill Lee and the Secretary of State is talking with election officials and TEMA.
Authorities are currently coordinating resources to support elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.