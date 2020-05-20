NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More people are turning to telehealth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Before COVID-19 hit Tennessee, Vanderbilt University Medical Center said they averaged about 10 telehealth visits a day. Now it’s skyrocketed to around 2,000 in a day.
"I definitely think that the pandemic has been a game changer for telehealth,” Amber Humphrey, VUMC Director of Telehealth said.
Reporter Cameron Taylor finds out how the hospital is keeping up with the demand and what parents are saying about the technology at 10 on News4 Tonight.
