EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Telehealth is transforming how big hospitals operate, but it’s also impacting smaller practices.
Before the coronavirus, Dr. Rozmond Lewis at East Nashville Family Medicine never set up a telehealth visit.
"Mainly because we believe that you can accomplish a lot more by talking to your patients face to face and that relationship that you have with them,” Dr. Lewis said.
Reporter Cameron Taylor finds out how the coronavirus and technology are changing daily routines for doctors coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight.
