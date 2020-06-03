NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The younger generation is stepping up against police brutality, systemic racism, and injustice.
A group of teenagers is organizing a protest for Thursday at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 4:00 p.m. They’ll march over to the Tennessee State Capitol to protest.
"It's your brothers and sisters. It's people in your community, people you know who are feeling oppressed. Their moms and dads are getting killed because of their skin color, because people are afraid of them,” Emma Rose Smith, one of the organizers said.
Reporter Cameron Taylor shares the message organizers want to spread to the community at 10 on News4 Tonight.
