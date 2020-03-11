Empty soap dispensers. Dirty floors. Feces on the bathroom walls. Teachers are at the boiling point.
"We need help," said Amanda Kail, President of MNEA, the union that represents Metro teachers.
Some Metro teachers are so concerned about the conditions of Metro schools they are going public on the Metro School system’s own FaceBook page. One teacher wrote, "my high school students are scared to touch anything in their own bathrooms. "
Metro schools took two gut punches last week. First, tornados severely damaged three schools. Then word came that Nashville had its first case of coronavirus.
The acting director of schools, Adrienne Battle, said schools were sanitized while they were closed for four days.
"I know that we are using the CDC approved cleaning materials," Battle said.
But some teachers are questioning exactly what was done to clean the schools.
"We're just not seeing the evidence of it," Kail said.
This is a sample of what teachers have publicly posted right on the school system's official FaceBook page:
"sure as heck doesn't happen in mine"
"I'm 100% positive my school is not cleaned as specified "
"I don't think my classroom has been mopped in a month"
"some days the trash isn't even taken out of my room"
"watered down soap watered down cleaning supplies"
“the soap isn’t really even soap”
“I can’t teach and worry about cleaning, too”
“my classroom hasn’t even been swept”
“a school this size can’t be cleaned by a staff as small as we have”
One school employee shared pictures with News 4 of empty soap dispensers.
Another teacher posted a picture on MNEA's Facebook page showing a collection of papers and debris, saying "this is what I swept up after the custodian left last night".
And it gets worse.
"I had a teacher contact me to tell me there was fecal matter on the wall of a bathroom that had been there for weeks and was still there when they came back on Monday," Kail said.
Metro Schools spokesman Sean Braisted wrote this to News 4’s Nancy Amons:
“Yes, our janitorial crews have been disinfecting our school buildings. It is important to note the difference between disinfecting (sanitizing) and cleaning.
Disinfecting generally involves aerosol sprays with anti-viral chemicals that need to sit on surfaces for a number of seconds in order to be most effective.
Cleaning involves wiping up dirt, dust, grime, etc…but you can clean without necessarily disinfecting, and vice-versa.
We readily acknowledge ongoing concerns about the cleanliness of buildings, and that is a priority for the district and director. Our janitorial services firm has been asked to prioritize disinfecting as a result of COVID-19.”
The teachers’ union said lax cleaning is not a new problem; Kail said it's gotten worse since the school system privatized its custodial service.
Metro contracts with ABM for janitorial service. ABM did not return a phone call or an email to their corporate office by our deadline.
"We are frequently without soap, without toilet paper, without real basic essentials that we need to keep our schools clean," Kail said.
Teachers buy sanitizing wipes out of their own pockets because the school system doesn’t provide them.
“Teachers are really crying out for help,” she said.
