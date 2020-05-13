After first denying that teachers and correctional officers were being directed to take the temperatures of inmates sick with COVID-19, CoreCivic, the corporation that operates Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, confirmed the practice to News4 Investigates.
Two current employees at the prison, neither on a medical staff, independently confirmed to News4 Investigates that they were being directed to stand within inches of inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 and use what’s commonly referred to as a “temperature gun” to determine if the inmates had a fever.
The employees said teachers, correctional officers and the correctional officers trainees were all being directed to take the sick inmates temperatures.
The employees asked News4 Investigates to conceal their identities.
“Are you worried about your own health being this close to the inmates?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I’m not as concerned for my own health as that I’m concerned about my family’s health, bringing it to my family that has already has health issues,” said the first employee.
“Yes, very worried about my health and bringing it home to my family,” said the second employee.
“Are you given any explanation as to why employees who aren’t medically trained are taking the temperatures of inmates?” asked News4 Investigates.
“We aren’t being told why. It’s the issue that they don’t have the manpower to do it,” said the first employee.
When News4 Investigates first asked CoreCivic why non-medical staff were taking inmates’ temperatures, a communications manager responded with an email that read, “The information you are receiving is false.”
News4 Investigates read that email to the two employees.
“What do you say for CoreCivic’s response to this?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I’m saying that’s not a true statement,” said the first employee.
After News4 Investigates later shared the employees’ claims with the company , Amanda Gilchrist, public affairs director with CoreCivic, responded with an email, apologizing for the confusion and confirmed the directive.
“Non-medical staff are assisting medical with symptom and temp checks for positive inmates due to the number of inmates that must be reviewed twice daily."
The employee wrote this procedure mirrors that of the Tennessee department of correction and has been reviewed and approved by the state.
The employee told News4 Investigates this was not a job for which they signed up for.
The latest number of COVID-19 positive inmates is 1,074, in which two have died.
