The Tennessee Department of Transportation, wants drivers to know, that they should not transition from one Interstate to another, using those white stripes separating the interstates. It's not only dangerous, but illegal as well.
There are a number of splits or mergers that take you from one interstate to the other. TDOT says, those white stripes, aren't your personal lane to make a last second maneuver to another interstate at the merger, which are called Gore area's. TDOT's B.J Doughty explains the term.
"It's really an engineering term, it's an area created when there is a separation," said Doughty.
You see drivers using that tight space, to make a dicey transition, rather than miss the ramp to the interstate, Doughty say, that's not why they are there.
"It's certainly not the place where people should be pulling over, or if they miss their ramp, we've seen people doing that, it's not what those areas are intended for, no driver should have the though, that it's a safe place to stop, or pull over," said Doughty.
People also use the Gore areas as a place to stop, that is just as dangerous.
"Anytime your looking at traffic, moving at high speed and come across a car that is stopped, your looking at the potential not only at a crash, but a very serious crash," said Doughty.
TDOT's best advice, plan ahead, when you come to a split, you should be in place, to safely make the transition.
"They are not paying attention, maybe they are not from here, we are all taught when we were learning to drive, if you miss your exit, you go to the next one, and turn around," said Doughty.
