NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the potential for inclement weather tomorrow morning, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is working overnight to help get roads ready for the morning commute.
Officials say if temperatures fall below freezing, TDOT will scramble to get a layer of salt out on the roads as quickly as possible to help combat freezing.
News4's Cameron Taylor spent the day talking to TDOT officials and has more on their prep for winter weather at 10 p.m. on News4 Tonight.
