NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After clearing most lanes of travel on state roadways, TDOT crews are already preparing for the next step in road recovery.
Crews are readying to fix potholes with a temporary cold mix until asphalt plants open in the spring.
Our work isn't over when the snow clears. The freeze/thaw cycle will create pothole issues across the state. Many of the operators plowing the roadways this week will be treating potholes next week. You can report potholes here: https://t.co/7IbEVT4F3y#myTDOT #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/wvTKc8tAlu— myTDOT (@myTDOT) February 19, 2021
TDOT says potholes form from ice seeping into the pavement, thawing and expanding to leave cracks that can cave in under traffic.
Crews were hard at work this week clearing TDOT roadways and interstates across 26 midstate counties.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While interstates and many secondary streets have been cleared of snow, hazardous conditions could still be present.
From Sunday through Friday morning, the department says they used approximately 27,500 tons of salt and covered over 170,000 miles.
Drivers can report potholes to TDOT with the online maintenance request form here.
