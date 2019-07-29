It's been four months and county on the four-forty widening project, you've seen crews working around the clock to finish it. The big question a lot of drivers are asking, when will we see the project finished.
According to Tennessee Department of Transportation, drivers will soon be travelling on some new asphalt, TDOT'S B.J Doughty says new lanes will be opening up soon.
"Where they've been digging that median, and putting the new road bed there, eventually traffic will be running on those lane, while they do the same work on the outside, "Said Doughty
TDOT, has set August 2020 for the contractor to finish the massive project, the financial penalties for not finishing on time are pretty stiff.
"For every day that work is not finished on time, the contractor is fined one-hundred- thousand dollars a day, after thirty days, the fine increases to four-hundred-thousand dollars a day.
"They are not getting a bonus for finishing on time, but they will suffer very heavy penalties, if they don't," said Doughty.
The crews working the project have been working not only against the clock, but other problems as well, including the weather.
"The weather we've had this year, has been a struggle, a lot of folks don't realize, there is a lot of drainage structures underneath the road, working on some of those, they are getting a lot done, making progress," said Doughty.
