Lots of feedback, after pop star Taylor Swift, endorsed two Democrats running for congress in Tennessee. Swift announced on Instagram Sunday, she'll vote for candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper. The singer says, she used to stay away from politics, but some events over the past two years, made her speak up.
The endorsement started a war of words between Democrats and republicans. In the post, Swift says, she is troubled by Marsha Blackburn's voting record on women's rights issues.
The post triggered a down the party line firestorm, between Democrats, who praised it, and Republicans who downplayed it.
The Republican Senatorial Committee, sent this email to News4, using the lyrics from a Taylor Swift song.
'You know what else will never ever getting back together? the files from the sexual harassment investigation that Phil Bredesen shredded.'
It was a reference to a sexual harassment allegation in Bredesen's administration during his term as Governor. Bredesen say,s he shredded some documents, to prevent the name of the accused from going public.
The Tennessee Democratic Party quickly put out their own statement. it said: 'Following the typical Washington playbook, Congresswoman Blackburn and the NRSC have totally mis-characterized Governor Bredesen's record. He has always had a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment, and the policy that Blackburn and the NRSC , misrepresent, was intended to encourage women to come forward'
News4 political analyst Kent Syler says Taylor Swifts endorsement of a candidate, has a lot more do with social media followers.
"Taylor Swift has one-hundred-and twelve million followers on Instagram. compared that to Donald Trump, who has fifty-five million Twitter followers, so it's important, and it got a lot of people talking, and it breaks through all the noise right now," said Syler.
