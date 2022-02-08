NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at a medical building in Hermitage.
According to police, a suspicious device was heard beeping in a trash can near the valet area at TriStar Summit Medical Center on Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage.
MNPD’s Hazardous Devices Team is at the scene with a robot to inspect the suspicious device and defuse it, should it be hazardous.
Summit Medical Center is allowing patients in and out through the rear of the building, or side entrances, due to the front entrance being blocked off for the investigation.
News4 will update as more information is made available.
