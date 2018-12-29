MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Millersville Police are looking for a man that allegedly forced his way into a home with a gun in broad daylight and stole a large amount of money from the residence.
The incident happened at a home on the 1100 block of Slaters Creek Road just before noon on Saturday.
Police said an adult and two children, ages six and 14 years old, were inside the house while the burglary took place.
According to police, 18-year-old Antonio Demontez Tate was positively identified as the suspect.
Tate allegedly stole a large amount of money from the residence and fled in a black Nissan Rogue with a busted out driver's side window.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue v-neck shirt, blue jeans, and a black beanie. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Millersville Police immediately.
