NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Devin Burrows-Nedeau is wanted for Sunday evening stabbing that left one man in critical condition.
Wittnesses say that Burrows-Nedeau stabbed John Miley, 38 after an argument inside a home on Autumn Drive.
Burrows-Nedeau had gone to visit Miley when he stabbed him multiple times in the neck and face leaving him in critical condition.
If you know where he is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
