Suspect in Young Dolph murder captured in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday in Indiana.

Justin Johnson, 23, was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant for Dolph’s Nov. 17 shooting. Law enforcement was offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Johnson around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. Marshall Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will hold a joint news conference Wednesday to share more details about Johnson’s arrest and the investigation into Dolph’s murder.

Surveillance images released shortly after the shooting showed two suspects with guns. Investigators have yet to release information on the second suspect.

