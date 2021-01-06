NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of killing 40-year-old Avery Collier inside a West Nashville Target store on Sunday is due to appear in court today.

Metro Police said David Van Dyke, 29, shot Collier multiple times after the two men exchanged words near the front of the store and again near the electronics department.

Police said Collier collapsed in an aisle and Van Dyke shot him several more times.

Van Dyke has been charged with criminal homicide and is being held on $1 million bond.

MORE COVERAGE: