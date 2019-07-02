NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators arrested a woman Monday in relation to a carjacking case from April.
The victim told Metro Police he received a text from a number early in the morning on Wednesday, April 17. After texting back and forth, the victim called the number and realized he knew the person texting him as she had dated his nephew several years ago.
The victim agreed to drive from his sister's house in Hermitage to an East Nashville apartment complex on South 4th Street to meet the suspect, 28-year-old Reshonda Simpson. Simpson told the victim when he arrived that she was watching her sister's child and to come back in 30 minutes. When the victim left, he heard Simpson make a phone call and whisper into the phone.
When the victim returned 30 minutes later, he and Simpson rode in his 2012 Dodge Charger to his friend's house on the 700 block of Cheyenne Blvd. When the victim exited the car and bent down to grab items from inside the car, another suspect exited from behind the bushes, pointed a gun at him, and said "come on with it." Simpson got into the driver's side seat of the victim's car, and the male suspect grabbed the victim's wallet and car keys. The male suspect got into the car and he and Simpson fled the area.
The victim was unsure what to do because he was reportedly intoxicated. He called his sister whom the car was registered to and told her what happened and she would have to come make a report. The victim's sister advised him to call the police.
Officers were able to run phone records to identify Simpson. While speaking with the victim near the patrol car, the victim noticed Simpson's mug on the patrol car's computer and positively identified her as the suspect.
Simpson faces charges of felony carjacking and was booked into jail on $50,000 bond. The male suspect involved has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.