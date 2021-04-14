NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Results from a survey are giving an idea of how Tennesseans feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Tennessee Department of Health shared the results with News4 on Wednesday. News4 spoke with Abby Coakley who will soon be getting her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. She’s a nanny and mental health care provider.
Coakley explained why she got the vaccine.
“Just for my own protection and the protection of the people I work with and the people in my family,” Abby Coakley who lives in Nashville said.
A survey of more than 1,000 people from across the state got their perspective on the vaccine. The results stated 53.7% of those who participated in the survey said they were willing, but hesitant to get it.
The main reasons included safety along with unknown long-term and short-term effects.
"I think the speed at which this has all happened and how new it is for everyone, it kind of makes sense that people would be hesitant,” Coakley said.
“The results are consistent with national trends and show that Tennesseans want more information from trusted sources as they make their decision,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a statement.
The survey said those most trusted voices included doctors and medical staff.
"At the end of the day, a lot of us are just general people. We don't have any sort of medical knowledge. It's definitely best to rely on the doctors and scientists, the people who have dedicated their lives toward this craft,” Munya Jumbi who also lives in Nashville said.
What can be done to ease hesitations? Some said the solution is not that simple.
"Just more science, more evidence, more time to kind of see what the side effects are and how it's affecting people,” Coakley said.
The TN Department of Health looked at the survey results. They said they’re going to work on giving more information about safety, efficacy, and availability of the vaccine.
